Burrito-loving dog in US travels 8km alone overnight to get snack

Burrito-loving dog treks 8km solo overnight for snack

A dog in South Dakota, United States (US), has become an unexpected online sensation after trekking 8km, all to revisit a convenience store where he once had a taste of a breakfast burrito, reports the New York Post.

Max, a four-year-old Great Pyrenees, had previously been treated to the savoury snack by staff at a store in the small town of Langford.

The experience clearly made an impression — so much so that he decided to make the journey again, all by himself.

On 1 June, Max quietly slipped out of his home at around 11.39pm while his owners, the Olsons, were unaware.

He then set off on a two-hour journey on foot, cutting across fields and farmland under the night sky.

Eventually, he arrived at the store, hoping for a repeat of that delicious breakfast.

Dog waits for 5 hours at store

Ms Sara Olson, a 44-year-old travel agent, explained that the escapade began when their teenage daughter Emily returned home late that night.

“She opened the garage, and he [Max] slipped out,” she said. “We did not even realise it until the next morning.”

When she woke up, Ms Sara checked Max’s GPS trackers and was shocked to see multiple alerts that tracked his journey into town.

“It looked like he left around 11.39 at night. And he walked to town for two hours… and then arrived at the C-store and then waited there for five hours,” she recalled.

While the route into Langford measures about 11km by car, Max cut through the land diagonally, reducing his route to just 8km on foot.

Now, Max is treated to breakfast burrito every day

However, Max’s little adventure did not end there.

After waiting outside the store without getting his burrito fix, the clever canine decided to continue exploring — this time heading to Emily’s boyfriend’s house.

“What is funny about that is that he’s never been to her boyfriend’s house,” said Ms Sara. “He must have smelled him. Great Pyrenees have incredible noses.”

Since Max’s escapade, his owners now whip up homemade breakfast burritos for him every morning. They said:

“We are hoping that will dissuade him from walking five miles through the countryside to go get his own breakfast burrito.”

Max had been rescued by the Olsons two years ago after being found as a stray by a family friend.

“He is just the greatest dog,” said Ms Sara.

Featured image adapted from New York Post.