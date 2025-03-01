Husky in Philippines walks long distance by itself to visit regular clinic

Husky in Philippines walks itself to regular clinic

Veterinarians in the Philippines were stunned when a husky came to its regular clinic by itself.

In a clip that has garnered over 21,000 likes on Facebook, security footage showed the canine shoving the door open before happily greeting the confused staff as they search for its owner.

Dog walks itself to clinic

The caption shared that the husky, Bleu, was a regular client at the clinic. It also added that despite its home being quite far away, the dog had somehow “memorised” the route.

After Bleu entered the clinic, several staff members scrambled and began searching for its owner before realising it had visited the clinic on its own.

One of the staff even brought over a bowl of water for the canine, who was presumably exhausted from its solo trip.

The incident occurred on 10 Feb at LJ Veterinary Clinic, located in Surallah in the Philippines.

Not the first solo trip

Perhaps even more surprising is that this was not the first time Bleu made the solo trek to the clinic. According to GMA, the clever husky caused a similar stir with clinic staff last August.

The vet even shared a clip on Facebook of the 2024 incident for netizens who have become enamoured with Bleu.

But the vet was also quick to clarify that Bleu’s owner is a responsible parent. In fact, the reason Bleu had memorised the route to this degree was because its owner brings it to the clinic up to three times a month.

Bleu’s first visit to the clinic was when it was just a three-month-old pup.

The vet speculated that Bleu’s solo trips were motivated by its love for the colder temperature in the clinic’s grooming room. She said that Blue made her solo trips to the clinic not long after a grooming session.

As this was slowly becoming a trend, the clinic and Bleu’s owners discussed what they planned on doing if it ever made the trip again.

Also read: Dog carries its unconscious puppy to clinic in Türkiye to receive care

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lovely Eguia on Facebook.