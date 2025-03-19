Bus breaks down on AYE, passengers stranded for 20 minutes before rescue bus arrives

Bus breaks down on AYE for 20 minutes, rescue bus arrives within an hour

A bus broke down on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Monday morning (17 Mar), leaving passengers stuck for 20 minutes in the sweltering heat before a rescue bus arrived within an hour.

Despite the inconvenience, one commuter praised the bus captain and transport company for their swift response.

Passengers stranded on expressway as air-con shuts off

TikTok user @josephine_zhang20 documented the incident, showing passengers initially waiting inside the bus after the air-conditioning had switched off.

@josephine_zhang20 This is my first time experiencing bus breaking down in the middle of expressway throughout my 13 years stay in Singapore 🇸🇬 But kudos to the bus captain and the team who acted fast and we could get into the next bus within less than 1 hr! ♬ Tob Tobi Tob – DJ Mamang

After 20 minutes, passengers started alighting the bus and were seen lining up along the road shoulder as they waited for another bus.

“Not sure which is better, being inside or outside the bus,” OP joked in her caption.

Rescue bus arrives within an hour

Fortunately, within an hour, a service number 674 bus arrived to pick up the stranded passengers and transport them to the Central Business District (CBD).

As a gesture of goodwill, passengers were given a complimentary ride ticket for their next journey.

“Free ride for the next day,” OP shared, showing a snippet of the bus stop where they were finally dropped off.

“Finally reached CBD. Thank you, rescue bus,” she said.

Netizen praises swift response

Despite the ordeal, she expressed appreciation for the efficiency of the bus captain and the transport company.

She noted that this was her first experience of a bus breakdown in the middle of the expressway throughout her 13 years living in Singapore.

She wrote in the TikTok caption: “Kudos to the bus captain and the team who acted fast and we could get into the bus within less than one hour!”

Commenting on the OP’s post, one netizen commended the “great service” promptly provided to the stranded commuters.

However, one netizen suggested that OP could have just taken “a car”.

MS News has reached out to Tower Transit Singapore for more updates.

