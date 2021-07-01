Bus Captain Catches Cyclists Riding Closely In Rear View Camera

Due to various road safety concerns, cyclists have come under scrutiny these days. The trend doesn’t seem to be ending, as some of them invited the ire of a bus captain recently.

Footage circulating on social media shows 2 cyclists riding closely behind a bus in Singapore.

In the background, the bus captain can be heard explaining the difficult situation he was in as he showed the incriminating footage of the cyclists keeping up with the bus’s speed.

Bus captain shows driving speed & explains danger for cyclists

On Thursday (1 Jul), a video of 2 cyclists riding closely behind a bus was shared on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page.

In the video, the bus driver showed that he was driving at roughly 50km/h and noted that the cyclists were keeping up with the speed.

He mentioned that this happened on Tanah Merah Coast road, which has a dedicated cycling lane seasoned cyclists often use.

But instead of using that lane, the driver highlighted that the cyclists were on the main road, tailing the bus a little too closely.

He added that should he have to brake suddenly, he’d likely have to take the blame for any accidents.

Towards the end of the video, a second man chipped in, urging the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to take action against these errant cyclists.

You can watch the whole video here.

MS News has reached out to LTA for comments and will update the article accordingly.

Cyclists should be responsible road users too

While motorists make up the bulk of road users, the need to adhere to safety and traffic rules applies to all.

Cyclists should therefore be extra cautious on the road.

We hope that the authorities will look into this matter and step up regulations if need be. As for the cyclists, let this serve as a reminder to observe road safety rules so as not to put others in danger.

