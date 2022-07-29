SBS Bus Captain Leaves For Toilet Mid-Trip, Runs Back After Completing Business

SBS Captain Leaves Bus Full Of Passengers Temporarily To Use The Toilet

Sometimes, when nature calls, it’s best to drop everything and get your urgent business done.

This was what an SBS bus captain did when he ditched his bus full of passengers in the middle of a trip for the toilet.

The passengers didn’t seem to kick a fuss though, as a clip of the incident showed many of them focused on their phones.

After finishing his ‘business’, the driver hurriedly ran back to the bus.

Bus captain runs back to bus after taking a quick toilet break

On 17 Jul, TikTok user @.sak.sak posted a video of the rather odd incident.

In the short 7-second clip, the OP filmed the interior of what appeared to be an SBS Transit bus full of passengers at a standstill along an unidentified road.

He captioned the video “Bus uncle left us here to go toilet”.

The scene subsequently cut to the camera pointing out the window where the bus captain was seen leaving a building.

After a quick glance behind the bus, the captain started running towards his dormant vehicle, presumably to drive off and make way for another vehicle behind.

Another possibility was that he was running due to embarrassment, or to avoid keeping the passengers waiting any longer. Either way, we all know how it feels to finally relieve ourselves when we get a strong urge to do so.

A common occurrence at Changi Airport

While some viewers thought that the OP was complaining, he later clarified that he was just surprised by it all.

Others claimed that many bus drivers make pit stops like this at Changi Airport.

Whatever the case may be, we’re sure it was a new experience for some passengers that day.

Bus captains are humans too

No matter the reason, bus captains are humans too and if nature calls, it’s only right that they’ll run for the closest washroom.

With their long and arduous schedules, passengers should understand if a bus driver needs to make a short pit stop.

Here’s to all the bus captains that bring us to our destinations safely every day.

