SBS files police report after car drives slowly & repeatedly brakes abruptly in front of bus in Geylang

Car seen allegedly hogging far-left lane along Geylang Road in front of bus

SBS Transit has filed a police report after a car drove slowly in front of a bus along Geylang Road while repeatedly braking abruptly last Friday (23 Jan).

In a TikTok video posted on 24 Jan, the silver car is seen travelling in lane 4 ahead of the bus.

Bus captain says car is going at 10 kmh on Geylang Road

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 206,500 times, the bus captain is heard saying that the car is driving at a speed of 10 kmh.

After the car stopped in front of the bus again, the bus captain attempted to change lane.

However, when the bus filters into the far-left lane to stop at a bus stop, the car drives in front of it again.

Car stops at Geylang bus stop

A passenger is heard exclaiming that the car had stopped right at the bus stop.

The car is seen coming to a full stop at the bus stop, despite there being no discernible obstacle in front of it. It did not let off any passengers, either.

The car then drove forward slowly, but its brake lights lit up as it came to a stop once again.

SBS Transit files police report

In response to queries from MS News, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the incident took place on Friday afternoon, when Service 51 was travelling along Geylang Road.

A car entered the extreme left lane that the bus was on, she noted, adding:

It drove slowly while repeatedly braking abruptly in front of the bus although there were no vehicles ahead.

The transport operator has filed a police report over the incident, as the driving posed a “potential safety risk” to other road users, particularly bus commuters.

