Car brakes abruptly in front of bus along TPE, driver charged in court for dangerous driving

Car driver allegedly braked abruptly in front of bus intentionally along TPE

The driver of a car that braked abruptly in front of a bus along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) has been charged in court for dangerous driving.

In a media release on Sunday (15 Dec), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said his actions were allegedly intentional.

Collision occurred along TPE on 13 Aug

The police were alerted to a traffic accident at about 8.45am on 13 Aug, SPF said.

It occurred along the TPE in the direction of Changi and involved a car and a private bus.

A head-to-rear collision had taken place between the two vehicles, with the bus having hit the rear of the car.

Car driver allegedly overtook bus & cut in front intentionally

According to investigations, the car driver allegedly overtook the bus, cut in front of it and braked abruptly intentionally, SPF said.

The car driver, a 52-year-old man, was arrested and suspended from driving.

He was charged in court on Monday (16 Dec) with dangerous driving under Section 64(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

If convicted, he may be fined up to S$5,000 and/or jailed for up to one year.

If this is his second or subsequent conviction, he faces a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or a jail term of up to two years.

He also may be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Police don’t condone ‘thuggish behaviour’

SPF encouraged motorists to exercise “graciousness and patience” on the roads, adding:

The police do not condone such thuggish behaviour on the roads.

They won’t hesitate to take “firm action” against those who endanger the safety of other road users, SPF also stated.

Also read: Car e-brakes twice on TPE, causes collision with bus before confronting driver on expressway

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash. Photo for illustration purposes only.