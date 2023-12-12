S’pore Bus Company Offers S$5,000 Monthly Pay, Hopes To Alter Perception Towards Drivers

Bus Company Plans To Offer S$5,000 Monthly Pay For Drivers Of 45-Seater Vehicles Or Larger

Being a bus driver might not be the most glamorous job, but it’s still an honest living. Most importantly, they provide an essential service from which society benefits tremendously.

In hopes of changing public perception towards the occupation, a bus company in Singapore will soon be introducing a unique hiring initiative.

The company is offering an “unprecedented” gross monthly salary of S$5,000, on top of a S$10,000 joining bonus.

Bus company Westpoint Transit to offer S$5,000 monthly pay to 30 drivers

Westpoint Transit, a local transportation company, recently announced an upcoming hiring initiative aimed at shaking off existing stereotypes towards the job.

As part of the initiative, they hope to enlist 30 bus drivers by May 2024.

In a press release, Westpoint Transit said that each driver will enjoy an “industry-leading” gross monthly salary of S$5,000.

The only condition is that they must be driving a 45-seater bus or a larger vehicle.

In response to queries from MS News, a spokesperson revealed that the S$5,000 figure will be the driver’s gross salary, which comprises:

Basic pay

Mobile phone allowance

Performance allowance

The performance allowance will be up to S$1,250 a month, paid out to the employee monthly as long as they don’t commit any violations such as safety lapses, misconduct, or poor vehicle maintenance.

In addition to the pay, enlisted drivers will enjoy a S$10,000 joining fee.

Successful applicants will be working 44 hours per week, on either of these shifts:

Mondays to Saturdays

Sundays to Fridays

The initiative will start on Friday (15 Dec), and the first round of hiring will close on 15 Jan 2024.

Hopes to change perception towards driving occupation

Explaining the reason for the initiative, Westpoint Transit shared their hopes of providing stability and financial security to employees. In turn, these could perhaps change perceptions of the occupation.

The company also hopes to plug what they claim to be a critical shortage of drivers in Singapore, which the following factors have aggravated:

Ageing workforce

Physical nature of the job

Fewer individuals pursuing careers in driving

The shortage comes at an unfortunate time as demand for bus drivers in Singapore has increased over the past two years, largely due to:

Foreign drivers returning home during the pandemic

Reopening of events and tourism as the pandemic ends

Interested parties can reach out to hr@westpointbus.com.sg for more information. We wish all applicants the best in their attempts and hope those who succeed will have fulfilling careers.

