S’pore bus driver shelters alighting passengers from heavy rain, garners praise

Bus driver holds umbrella for passengers during heavy rain

When it rains, navigating the short distance between the bus and bus stop roof can feel like a struggle. One bus driver in Singapore took it upon himself to shelter his passengers as they alighted his bus amid heavy rain.

The bus driver’s generous act was posted on TikTok where it has garnered more than 23,000 likes since the New Year.

Bus captain is a gentleman

In the clip posted on 31 Dec, the driver could be seen getting up from his seat as he reached the stop.

As the bus doors opened, he stepped out and opened an umbrella, creating a safe and dry passage for his alighting passengers.

Many of the passengers were not holding their own umbrellas as they left the bus.

The woman who posted the TikTok thanked the kindly bus driver and wished him a happy new year as he shielded her from the rain.

In the caption, she further elaborated on her wholesome experience.

“Before that I was standing by the traffic light drenched in rain while by-standers with umbrellas stood by nonchalantly,” she said.

“When this kind bus driver uncle opened up a brolly for his passengers up & down [sic], it warmed my heart.”

Netizens offer universal praise for the kind act

The post has since received more than 550 comments, with almost all praising the driver.

A couple of commenters suggested sending messages complimenting the driver’s service to the company, so that the man could be rewarded with an award or a raise.

Another added that passengers should also show their appreciation by saying thank you when the driver goes the extra mile.

Others even recognised the bus driver, saying that he is always this thoughtful to his passengers.

