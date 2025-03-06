S’pore public bus passengers may be asked to alight for displaying disruptive behaviour: LTA 

New rules allow Singapore bus drivers to remove disruptive passengers

In a move to enhance commuting experiences, public bus drivers in Singapore will soon have the authority to request unruly passengers to alight from their buses.

This initiative aims to promote a more pleasant journey for all commuters by addressing nuisance behaviours.

New guidelines to protect bus drivers effective from 10 March

From next Monday (10 March), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will implement Conditions of Carriage (CoC) for public buses.

The COC was developed in consultation with public bus operators and the National Transport Workers’ Union and cover areas such as:

Orderly and decent commuter conduct

Safe conduct

Maintaining public health and cleanliness

Ensuring gracious and inclusive public transport journeys.

These measures aim to curb disruptive behaviours, including excessive noise, occupying multiple seats, and other actions that may inconvenience fellow passengers.

Empowering bus drivers to maintain order

Under the new CoC, bus drivers will have the authority to manage nuisance behaviours directly. If a passenger engages in disruptive conduct, the bus captain will first advise them to cease the behaviour.

Should the issue persist, the bus captain can seek guidance from the Bus Operations Control Centre (BOCC). In more severe cases, the passenger may be asked to alight or be referred to the police.

Those found guilty of public nuisance face a fine of up to S$2,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Aims for a better experience for both passengers and drivers

During the Ministry of Transport (MOT) Committee of Supply Debate 2025, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng highlighted the significance of these measures.

He emphasised that the new CoC aims to provide a safe and comfortable experience for both commuters and drivers.

“It will set out what transport workers can do to alleviate situations with uncooperative commuters,” he said.

Commuters & other road users have part to play in ensuring bus safety

In a separate speech, Minister of State for Transport and Law Murali Pillai said commuters and other road users both have a part to play in ensuring bus safety.

To improve commuters’ awareness of safe practices on buses, LTA and bus operators will continue working with organisations to carry out publicity efforts.

