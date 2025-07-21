Man taps bus driver’s face with EZ-Link card after missing his stop, gets jailed & fined

Man charged with act of criminal force after tapping bus driver’s face with EZ-Link card

After missing his stop despite the bus stopping to let passengers out, a man tapped the bus driver’s face with his EZ-Link card.

He was eventually jailed and fined for this act of criminal force and two other charges.

Man drinks beer before boarding bus

From 12 noon on 18 March, 53-year-old Wilson Loh drank eight bottles of beer at a coffee shop in Commonwealth, according to court proceedings reported by Channel NewsAsia.

At about 6pm, he boarded bus service 195, intending to get off at the next bus stop.

However, he did not alight when the bus stopped at the bus stop and the door opened for passengers to board and alight.

Man taps bus driver’s face with EZ-Link card

After the bus had left the bus stop, Loh approached 46-year-old bus driver Yin Xusheng.

He accused the driver of not letting him get off the bus, to which he responded that he had opened the door.

Loh then tapped Mr Yin’s face with his EZ-Link card.

He then caused a commotion on the bus, creating a nuisance for other passengers.

Man shoves elderly passenger’s hand, gets arrested

At the next bus stop, Mr Yin stopped the bus at about 7pm and tried to reason with Loh, but he would not listen.

He continued to raise a fuss, upon which a 75-year-old fellow passenger tried to calm him down.

However, he shoved the elderly man’s hand away, making him drop his phone, which was not damaged.

Loh was arrested at 8.20pm after the police were called.

Tapping EZ-Link card on bus driver’s face an act of criminal force

In court on Monday (21 July), the prosecution said Loh tapping his EZ-Link card on the bus driver’s face was an act of criminal force, which was intended to cause annoyance.

It was also done without grave or sudden provocation.

In mitigation, Loh said that he felt “agitated” as somebody was recording a video of him, so he slapped his hand.

But District Judge Eddy Tham said the issue lay with the fact that he had become “less controlled” after drinking so much.

Thus, the fault lay in himself and he needed to bear the consequences of his actions, he told Loh.

The judge also advised Loh to control his drinking and he agreed, saying that he was already attending anger management sessions.

Man pleads guilty to three charges

Loh pleaded guilty to three charges — one of public nuisance and twoof criminal force.

A fourth charge was considered in sentencing.

He was eventually sentenced to five weeks in prison and a fine of S$1,500.

Also read: Man pours superglue on sleeping NUS student’s head inside bus, victim forced to cut off hair

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal and (busesINgapore!) on Facebook. Photos for illustration purposes only.