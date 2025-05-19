Man pours superglue on sleeping NUS student’s head inside bus, victim forced to cut off hair

Man pours superglue on sleeping NUS student’s hair, gets 31 days in jail

On 16 May, a 53-year-old man was sentenced to 31 days in jail after he poured superglue onto the head of a sleeping National University of Singapore (NUS) student during a bus ride, an act that forced the victim to cut off his hair.

The incident, which took place aboard SBS Bus Service 33, adds to a disturbing pattern of behaviour by the accused, Jimmy Wong Kok Chyn, who was previously involved in another offence targeting a sleeping female commuter.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Wong had boarded the bus headed towards Bedok Interchange at around 1pm on 19 September 2024, and took a seat directly behind the 29-year-old student, who had dozed off during the ride.

Victim washed hair for 20 minutes in failed attempt to remove glue

At around 1.50pm, the victim suddenly woke up to the sensation of liquid flowing down the back of his head. Turning around, he questioned Wong, who lied and claimed he had dropped something.

The victim then touched his hair and found that Wong had poured superglue on his head and shirt.

He notified the bus driver of the situation, but by then, the accused had already alighted from the vehicle with other passengers.

After calling the police, the victim spent 20 minutes trying to wash away the superglue to no avail. He was forced to cut his hair and throw his stained shirt away.

This incident turned out to be one in a string of crimes Wong had committed against a sleeping passenger.

On 15 April 2024, he boarded Bus Service 183 along Clementi Road at around 8.45pm.

Entering the upper deck, Wong found himself alone with a sleeping 18-year-old female student. He stole a wallet from her bag at around 8.55pm before alighting 15 minutes later.

The victim lodged a police report after noticing her missing wallet.

The police investigated Wong, who subsequently returned the stolen item to her residence on 2 June 2024.

Judge calls superglue incident ‘bizarre’

In court on 16 May, Wong pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force and one of theft. The prosecution sought a jail term for his offences in both incidents.

District Judge Paul Quan called the superglue “bizarre” and its usage uncalled for. He noted that it could have gotten into the victim’s eyes or glued his eyelids shut.

In regards to the wallet theft, Judge Quan noted that the 18-year-old would have been greatly inconvenienced by losing her NRIC and student pass.

Additionally, Wong had committed the crime on 15 April 2024, the last day of a 16-day remission period for another previous theft.

“He has not been able to rehabilitate himself yet,” the judge said.

During mitigation, Wong said he knew what he did was wrong and asked for forgiveness.

Ultimately, the judge gave him 31 days in prison, including an extra day for breaking his conditional remission order.

He warned Wong not to reoffend again or face a more severe sentence next time.

