Man bumps into neighbour on bus in Hougang, punches her in the face repeatedly after argument

Man punches neighbour after meeting her on bus in Hougang, gets 18 weeks in jail

An elderly man got jail time yesterday (7 May) for attacking a neighbour after bumping into her on a bus.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on 30 March 2024.

65-year-old Mohamed Ibrahim had drunk several cans of beer and caught a bus from Hougang Central Bus Interchange at midnight.

While boarding the bus, he happened to bump into his 35-year-old neighbour. The two started arguing.

Mohamed Ibrahim then grabbed her face and shoved her off the bus.

The neighbour fell and hit her head on the ground, resulting in bleeding.

When she got up and tried to board again, Mohamed Ibrahim repeatedly punched her in the face and body.

The bus company’s personnel subsequently stepped in and broke up the attack.

After the incident, the defendant received treatment at Sengkang General Hospital.

She suffered cuts to her scalp, bruises around her eyes and arms, and abrasions on her left knee and spine.

Police officers also arrested Mohamed Ibrahim and remanded him at a police station.

During this time, he asked one of the officers for their name. When the officer did not respond, Mohamed Ibrahim furiously started spitting multiple times at them.

Defendant previously fought neighbour in Buangkok

In court, the defendant faced seven charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and assaulting a police officer.

He pleaded guilty to three charges on 7 May, with the rest being taken into consideration for sentencing.

According to the case file, Mohamed Ibrahim had a long-standing feud with that particular neighbour.

On the night of 9 Feb 2024, the two of them got into a fight at Buangkok Crescent.

Police officers arrived and noticed that Mohamed Ibrahim was agitated when being questioned.

He ignored any attempts to calm him down and started swearing at the officers, who promptly arrested him.

During sentencing for the bus incident, the prosecution sought 19 to 22 weeks in prison.

They cited Mohamed Ibrahim’s reckless conduct, the injuries he inflicted, and his drunken state at the time.

Ultimately, the judge handed him 18 weeks of jail time as his sentence.

Also read: M’sian man attacks female bus driver in S’pore after becoming frustrated with 11-minute wait for bus

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.