Passenger sent to hospital after bus collides with prime mover along Lornie Road

Bus driver assisting investigations after collision with prime mover along Lornie Road

One passenger was sent to the hospital on Friday (27 March) night after the bus he was in collided with a prime mover along Lornie Road.

A photo posted by Singapura Channel on Facebook showed the damaged SBS Transit bus behind the prime mover to its right.

Bus & prime mover both damaged after Lornie Road accident

In the image, part of the prime mover’s guard rail was lying on the road after apparently having been wrenched off.

The bus windscreen was cracked, especially on its left.

In another photo, a large hole was seen where the glass had fallen out.

The bus’ front door was also damaged, having been torn open by the impact.

In a post on X at 10.21pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the accident had occurred in the direction of Braddell Road, before Thomson Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 2 and 3.

54-year-old bus passenger sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident along Lornie Road at about 10.25pm on 27 March.

A 54-year-old male bus passenger was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 10.30pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, a 55-year-old male bus driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

SBS trying to reach out to injured passenger

In a statement to MS News, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu confirmed that an SBS bus was involved in a collision with a prime mover that night.

The transport operator is trying to reach out to the injured passenger to extend care and assistance “as best we can”, she said.

Meanwhile, SBS is assisting the police in its investigations.

Also read: 74-year-old bus captain & passenger sent to hospital after accident with lorry in East Coast

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Featured image adapted from Singapura Channel on Facebook.