74-year-old bus captain & passenger sent to hospital after accident with lorry in East Coast

Bus captain assisting with investigations after accident with lorry in East Coast

A 74-year-old bus captain and an elderly passenger were sent to the hospital after a bus collided with a lorry along Upper East Coast Road on Sunday (1 March) morning.

A photo posted in the Sgfollowsall Telegram channel showed the lorry’s rear partially embedded in the bus windscreen, which was badly cracked.

Video footage shared in the same channel showed the bus captain in his seat, conscious but apparently unable to leave his seat.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were seen inside the bus, with at least two SCDF vehicles having arrived at the scene.

The lorry involved in the accident appeared to be a flatbed truck with a crane.

Elderly bus captain trapped in seat & rescued by SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 10.10am on 1 March.

It took place along Upper East Coast Road in the direction of East Coast Road, and involved a bus and lorry.

SCDF, which was alerted at 10.15am, told MS News that the 74-year-old male bus captain was found trapped in his seat and had to be rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

He was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, along with an 81-year-old female bus passenger.

Both of them were conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

SBS extends care & concern to the injured

After MS News reached out to SBS Transit, its spokesperson Grace Wu confirmed that its Service 10 bus was involved in an accident with a lorry while travelling along Upper East Coast Road on Sunday morning.

The bus captain sustained abrasions and was sent to the hospital along with one passenger, with an SBS team there to “extend care and concern”, she said.

The transport operator is still trying to get in touch with the passenger to render assistance and support, she added.

Cause of accident under investigation

SPF said its investigations are ongoing, with the bus captain assisting with the probe.

Mrs Wu said SBS is also looking into the cause of the incident.

It is assisting the police with its investigations, she added.

