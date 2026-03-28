SBS Transit apologises to passengers for distress caused after bus continues travelling with shattered windows

SBS says passengers transferred out from bus with shattered windows

SBS Transit has apologised after a public bus was seen travelling despite its windows being badly shattered.

A TikTok video posted on Friday (27 March) showed that at least two windows of the bus appeared to have been damaged.

Bus moves while passengers gawk at shattered windows

In the clip, the bus was moving while packed with passengers.

But one of its windows was almost entirely cracked, while another window had a large hole where glass had fallen out.

A man changed his seat to move away from the broken windows, while other passengers stared at them.

An image taken from outside the bus revealed that the glass of one of the windows had almost totally fallen out, leaving a gaping hole.

According to the original poster’s (OP’s) caption, this took place in service 57, which is operated by SBS Transit.

No one taken to hospital: SBS

In response to queries from MS News, SBS spokesperson Grace Wu apologised to passengers for the “distress and inconvenience” caused.

Passengers on board the affected bus were transferred to another bus to continue their journeys.

No one was taken to the hospital, she said.

She did not mention how the windows had been damaged.

Also read: ‘Glass shattered in my face’: Passenger says his bus collided with another bus at Ang Mo Kio interchange

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Featured image adapted from @aitz__ on TikTok.