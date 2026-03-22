‘Glass shattered in my face’: Passenger says his bus collided with another bus at Ang Mo Kio interchange

Bus service 24 collided with bus service 136 at Ang Mo Kio interchange: SBS Transit

While sitting on a public bus earlier this week, a passenger said he suffered cuts and some “mental trauma” when his bus collided with another bus.

The incident, which took place at Ang Mo Kio interchange, caused glass to shatter in his face, he added in a XiaoHongShu post on Friday (20 March).

Glass shatters after passenger hears loud ‘boom’

The user, who according to his profile is a 22-year-old man, said he had just boarded the bus and was sitting in a seat next to the window.

As his bus was pulling out of the interchange, he heard a loud “boom” and “the glass shattered in (his) face”.

Though he was momentarily in a state of shock, he was “alright” except for some cuts and swelling on his leg, he added.

Thankfully, his headphones were on and his eyes closed when the glass shattered, so he wasn’t seriously injured besides some “mental trauma”, he claimed.

Photo shows shattered window, seat covered in glass shards

A photo the passenger shared showed a gaping hole in the window where the glass had shattered.

The seat next to the window was covered in glass shards.

Another bus outside the window had its rear precariously close to the damaged bus.

Passenger claims he received no assistance

The passenger said he had the impression that his bus had collided with the rear of another bus, or his driver “wasn’t skilled enough” and didn’t turn properly.

After the accident, they were told to get off, he added.

He subsequently waited on the ground for a while but received no assistance, he claimed.

SBS bus 24 collided with Go-Ahead bus 136

The accident took place at about 5.15pm on 16 March, Shin Min Daily News reported.

In response to queries from the Chinese daily, an SBS Transit spokesperson said its bus service 24 was turning right into a parking space at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange when it collided with bus service 136, which was behind it.

There were no passengers on service 24 at the time of the incident.

MS News has reached out to SBS and Go-Ahead Singapore, which operates service 136, for more information.

2-bus collision also took place in AMK on 8 March

This was not the first accident involving two buses at or near Ang Mo Kio interchange this month.

On 8 March, four people, including a seven-month-old infant, were sent to the hospital after an accident involving two buses and a car.

The incident took place along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, which is outside Ang Mo Kio interchange.

Also read: 4 people including infant sent to hospital after accident involving 2 buses & car in Ang Mo Kio

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Featured image adapted from ioxoi on XiaoHongShu and Google Maps.