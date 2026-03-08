4 people including infant sent to hospital after accident involving 2 buses & car in Ang Mo Kio

7-month-old infant sent to hospital after 2 SBS buses & a car collide in Ang Mo Kio

Four people, including a seven-month-old infant, were sent to the hospital on Sunday (8 March) after an accident in Ang Mo Kio involving two public buses and a car.

A TikTok video of the aftermath showed two damaged SBS Transit buses along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, opposite Ang Mo Kio MRT station.

2 buses damaged after accident along Ang Mo Kio Ave 8

The first bus had a partially cracked windscreen and a dislodged front bumper.

Other images posted by Singapura Channel on Facebook showed that the front bumper later dropped off.

The bus appeared to be in front of the Centro Residences condominium, with a pedestrian crossing behind it.

The second bus appeared to have just emerged from Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange, with most of the vehicle still inside the interchange.

Its windscreen and front was also damaged, and the bus had also scraped against a lamppost on its left.

Debris was strewn across the road.

Police & SBS personnel at the scene

The images also showed police vehicles at the scene, along with several officers.

A number of SBS personnel were also present, standing next to one of the damaged buses.

In between the two buses was a car that had stopped in the centre lane of the road.

4 conveyed to hospital, including 7-month-old infant

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 11.55am on 8 March.

It took place along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 in the direction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, and involved two buses and car.

Four people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state: A 60-year-old male car driver and three bus passengers, aged between seven months and 77 years old.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that the infant was conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, while the other three injured people were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SBS apologises to affected motorists & passengers

After MS News contacted SBS Transit, its spokesperson Grace Wu apologised to the affected motorists and passengers for the distress and inconvenience caused.

The transport operator’s priority is the well-being of the injured, she said.

SBS has so far gotten in touch with three of the injured, as well as a bus captain, to extend care and support, and is still trying to contact one other passenger.

They received outpatient treatment, with SBS wishing them a speedy recovery.

SBS is meanwhile assisting SPF in its investigations, Mrs Wu added.

