Gali Batu Bus Terminal At Bukit Panjang To Replace Temporary Bus Park

Bukit Panjang residents will soon be able to enjoy a brand new bus terminal.

On Monday (4 Jan), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Facebook that the Gali Batu Bus Terminal is slated to open on Saturday (23 Jan).

The new bus terminal will replace the current Bukit Panjang temporary bus park.

Come its opening on 23 Jan, some bus routes in the area will also be amended.

Gali Batu Bus Terminal will replace temporary bus park

After a long wait, the Gali Batu Bus Terminal, located just off Woodlands Road, will be unveiled on 23 Jan.

This will replace the Bukit Panjang temporary bus park.

The new terminal will serve as a terminating point for bus routes in the Bukit Panjang area.

Commuters will be able to access Woodlands Road via a pedestrian link bridge from the bus terminal.

According to Land Transport Guru, the bus terminal is actually built on the roof of the Gali Batu MRT Depot and this will be the first of many such integrated rail and bus depots to come.

That said, there won’t be any rail connections, and you can’t board or alight at the terminal.

Changes to bus routes

With the opening of the Gali Batu Bus Terminal, some bus services will see changes.

SMRT bus services 75 and 184 will have their routes extended, with 2 additional bus stops along Woodlands Road each.

In addition to that, bus service 974’s route will also be amended. The bus will now loop at Bukit Panjang town centre, skipping a bus stop along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

But not to worry, commuters will be able to board and alight at the bus stop right outside of Bukit Panjang Station exit A.

Greater comfort and convenience for commuters

Take note that there won’t be any boarding and alighting at the terminal. However, commuters can expect more bus stops along Woodlands Road with the opening, allowing for more convenience.

For more information on the changes to the bus routes, you can take a look at them here.

