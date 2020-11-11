Jurong East Bus Interchange To Relocate From 6 Dec Until Completion Of Transport Hub In 2027

Frequent travellers to Jurong would be familiar with Jurong East MRT station and bus interchange, which are surrounded by several malls.

Almost like a mini hub of sorts, the area will be undergoing temporary changes soon.

From 6 Dec, the bus interchange will be at a new location just opposite its current one.

Jurong East bus interchange relocating on 6 Dec

In a press release today (11 Nov), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) revealed upcoming changes to Jurong East bus interchange.

From 6 Dec, the interchange will move from its current location to right opposite it, away from the vicinity of JEM and Westgate.

Source

To help you identify the exact spot, it’ll be right next to JCube.

Here’s a peek at what the interim interchange will look like:

Source

The temporary location will serve as the bus interchange for the next 6 years, until the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub is ready in 2027.

Changes to bus stops & service routes

Following the move, several bus services will be affected, with some skipping a few stops along their usual routes.

Source

The services bypassing several stops are:

78 – 1 stop, and will stop at 1 new location

79 – 4 stops

97 & 97e – 6 stops

197 – 6 stops

333 – 7 stops, but will stop at 3 new locations

According to LTA, the changes are to facilitate boarding and alighting, as well as prevent potential congestion.

You may read LTA’s press release in detail here, to see the amended routes and plan your journey accordingly.

New features for greater comfort

For those who are dreading the longer walk between the MRT station and interchange, don’t worry. LTA has constructed an overhead bridge to make your path there a lot easier and safer.

Source

There will also be a new bus stop opposite JEM for those who need to alight closer to the MRT station.

The interchange itself will have new features like more spacious boarding points and high-volume low-speed fans to provide greater comfort.

Temporary change till transport hub is ready

While the changes may pose a slight inconvenience to commuters who’ve enjoyed its current proximity to the MRT station, you should note that this is temporary.

The interchange will be at its new location only from 6 Dec 2020 till the completion of the transport hub in 2027.

Hopefully by then, the hub will offer even greater comfort and convenience to all, so we can take public transport more seamlessly.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.