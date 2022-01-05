Busan Taxi Crashes Through Building Wall On 30 Dec 2021

Mention the Korean city of Busan and the first thought many may probably have would be the famous zombie movie “Train To Busan“.

While the movie’s scenes were mostly fantastical, something nearly as hard to fathom happened in real life in the same city recently.

On 30 Dec 2021, a bizarre accident occurred in Busan, where a taxi plunged from the 5th floor of a building, killing 1 and injuring several others.

Apparently, the 70-year-old taxi driver had driven his car through the wall of a supermarket after missing a turn.

Taxi crashes through a wall on 5th floor of Busan complex

According to Teller Report, the accident took place at a Homeplus supermarket complex near a busy intersection in Busan, Korea.

Video footage shows a seemingly regular day in the area, with traffic flowing smoothly.

Moments later, without warning, a grey car crashes through the walls of the Homeplus building before plunging onto the road.

The car, which turns out to be a taxi, subsequently lands on several vehicles parked along the road before crashing into the pavement.

The taxi was reportedly severely damaged as a result of the crash. The car’s bonnet also appears charred.

Teller Report added that the taxi driver, who was in his 70s, was conveyed to the hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Several people were also injured in the process. However, the exact number remains unclear with several Korean publications reporting around 7-8 casualties.

A child and an elderly couple were reportedly seen leaving the taxi, according to an eyewitness interviewed by Yonhap News Agency.

Taxi driver apparently drove through wall at supermarket carpark

As for how the accident occurred, Taiwan English News states that the elderly driver had missed a turn at the carpark of the supermarket.

He subsequently drove into a section of the wall on the 5th floor, marked with the word “exit”.

Condolences to the family of the deceased

Watching footage of the freak accident is truly horrifying. One can only imagine what the victims in the car had gone through.

Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased taxi driver, who mourned the loss of a loved one over the New Year period.

MS News also wishes a smooth recovery to those who sustained injuries as a result of the accident.

