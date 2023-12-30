2 Buses Involved In Accident At Boon Lay Interchange, 4 Passengers Sent To Hospital

2 Buses Reportedly Collide During Accident At Boon Lay Interchange, 1 Driver Arrested

Singaporeans who take public transport every day generally don’t expect to end up in hospital after doing so.

Unfortunately, that’s what happened to four bus passengers after their buses got into an accident at Boon Lay Interchange.

The two buses reportedly collided into each other.

Buses at Boon Lay involved in accident on 29 Dec

The accident occurred on Friday (29 Dec) at about 9pm in Boon Lay Bus Interchange, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A Shin Min reader, named only as an 18-year-old student surnamed Ho, said he had boarded a bus that had remained stationary for a long time.

When it finally reached the road ahead, he found out the reason for the delay: Two buses had collided with each other.

Though he didn’t hear any loud bang, there was a lot of honked as many services were delayed.

Buses that got into Boon Lay accident were from SBS Transit & SMRT

From the photo that Mr Ho shared, the two buses were service 178 and 199.

199 is operated by SBS Transit, while SMRT runs service 178.

The windshield of bus 199 had completely shattered, with glass fragments on the road.

At least 20 passengers affected

While 199 was empty of passengers, there were at least 20 passengers inside 178 when the accident occurred, Mr Ho said.

They included elderly people and children, who were among those evacuated by staff.

It’s believed that 178 had been leaving the interchange after the passengers had boarded, while 199 was entering the boarding area to pick up passengers.

4 passengers sent to hospital, driver arrested

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Shin Min that four passengers were sent to hospital while conscious.

They were all women between 40 and 77 years old.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has also arrested a 56-year-old male bus captain for a negligent act causing hurt.

Further investigations are currently ongoing.

Our bus was hit by the other bus: SBS Transit

In response to queries, an SBS Transit spokesperson said their bus 199 was parked at the boarding berth when it was hit by the other bus.

No passengers were on board at the time.

Their driver was also unhurt.

SMRT apologises for incident

SMRT, on their part, apologised for the incident.

A spokesperson said their bus 178 was pulling out of the boarding berth when the accident happened.

They arranged for the remaining passengers not sent to hospital to be safely transferred to another bus.

The company is also reaching out to the injured passengers to offer support and assistance.

They’re also assisting the police in their investigations.

Their bus captains are always reminded to strictly observe road safety rules, SMRT added.

MS News wishes the injured parties a quick recovery.

