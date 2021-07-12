65-Year-Old Tower Transit Bus Captain Arrested For Rash Act: Police

In the aftermath of the shocking accident at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange on Sunday (11 Jul), Singaporeans might be wondering if anybody will be held accountable.

After all, the incident caused 14 people to be sent to hospital, 4 of whom are still warded.

It seems that investigations are now in full swing, as the police have arrested a bus captain over the crash.

Man suspected of rash act causing grievous hurt

The bus captain arrested was a 65-year-old man, TODAY Online reported the Singapore Police Force (SPF) as saying.

He’s suspected of a rash act causing grievous hurt, SPF added, without elaborating on his identity.

Source

SPF is currently investigating the incident.

Bus captain was suspended

In a Facebook post on Sunday (11 Jul) night, Tower Transit Singapore (TTS) said it suspended 1 of their bus captains following the crash.

That bus captain was driving the bus that knocked into the bus that flipped over.

The other bus (right) involved in the accident, which didn’t have passengers.

Source

It’s likely that the bus captain who was arrested is the same one who was suspended by TTS.

4 people still warded

In another Facebook update on Monday (12 Jul), TTS furnished more details on the casualties.

While 14 people were taken to hospital after the incident, most of them have since been discharged.

However 4 people remain in hospital.

Source

2 of those still warded are passengers, while the other 2 are bus captains.

1 TTS & 1 SBS bus captain injured

The TTS bus captain in hospital was driving the bus that tumbled over.

The SBS bus captain, however, happened to be standing on a pavement in the interchange when the TTS bus crashed into him and the railing.

Source

He then landed heavily on his head and neck after the 2m fall.

In a narrow escape, he would have been crushed by the falling bus had it not tipped over on its side.

Source

However, the bus’ strong impact upon landing hit the fallen railing, which appeared to strike the driver on his head.

TTS issues safety reminders to staff

TTS said due to this accident, they’ve issued safety reminders to all their staff.

They’ve also stationed more traffic marshals within the interchange.

Source

The company apologised once again, and invited those involved or inconvenienced by the accident to contact them.

They can call them at 1800 248 0950, email feedback@towertransit.sg or visit their passenger service offices at Jurong East or Bukit Batok bus interchanges.

Chee Soon Juan visits scene

Meanwhile, the accident has sent political figures into action, with Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan visiting the scene on Sunday (11 Jul) night.

Source

Rushing over after he closed up his café, Dr Chee managed to see 1 wrecked bus and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He also would like to see a report on how the accident happened, and how such incidents can be avoided in future.

Traffic police, LTA probing incident: MP Murali Pillai

On Monday (12 Jul), Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai also went down to Bukit Batok Bus Interchange.

There, he said he met TTS chief executive Winston Toh and officers from the Land Transport Authority (LTA). They discussed safety measures and residents’ concerns.

Source

He added that besides the SPF investigation, LTA would be conducting a review. Details will be revealed later.

Mr Murali was also glad to know that the majority of injured passengers had been discharged from hospital, and urged those affected to contact TTS if they haven’t done so yet.

Ensure such a crash won’t happen again

While 1 bus captain has been arrested, let’s not cast judgement on his actions until the incident is thoroughly investigated.

What’s more important is to ensure such a serious crash won’t happen again.

MS News wishes the injured a quick recovery, especially those who’re still in hospital.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.