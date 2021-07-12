Bus Narrowly Misses Driver In Bukit Batok Interchange Accident

Singapore’s public transport system is renowned as one of the best in the world and we generally expect a smooth ride when we get on a bus.

But there are bound to be accidents from time to time, such as the shocking accident at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange on Sunday (11 Jul).

Newly released footage of the accident circulating on Facebook showed that the bus that crashed through the railing hit a bus captain along the way.

The man fell off the ledge, closely followed by the bus, which narrowly missed him on landing.

Bus hits man & falls off ledge

On Sunday (11 Jul) at 5.02pm, a 945 bus turning into Bukit Batok Bus Interchange collided with another 945 bus that was turning out.

The bus service is operated by Tower Transit.

The impact caused one of the buses to mount a curb and fall off a slope.

In a video shared by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, it showed that as the bus was crashing through the railing, it also hit a bus captain.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the bus captain happened to be by the railings having a smoke when he was hit by the bus.

Because the bus burst through the fencing, both the bus and bus captain fell off the ledge.

The bus captain then landed heavily on his head and neck after the 2m fall.

Bus narrowly misses driver on landing

Unfortunately for the driver, the ordeal did not end there.

Right after his fall, the bus quickly followed behind him off the slope.

The quick-thinking driver appeared to immediately flip on his side, shielding his head with his hands and bracing for the impact.

Thankfully, the bus landed on its left wheel, narrowly missing the driver as it tipped over on its side.

But the bus’s strong impact on landing hit the fallen railing which appeared to strike the driver on his head.

Bus captain conveyed to hospital

In the aftermath of the accident, the bus captain appeared to be sprawled on the ground in pain but still conscious.

Shortly after, SCDF officers were seen tending to the driver.

Later that day, the SBS bus captain, who was not driving at the time of the accident, was injured and conveyed to a hospital, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

In total, 17 people were accessed for injuries and 14 were eventually brought to hospitals, including a Tower Transit bus driver.

3 other people suffered minor injuries and didn’t want to be taken to hospital.

Wish all casualties a speedy recovery

The terrifying footage reveals just how vulnerable the bus captain was in that situation.

After all, he was inches away from sustaining far more extensive injuries, and luckily the bus didn’t end up toppling on him.

MS News wishes the bus captain and all the other casualties a speedy recovery ahead.

