S’pore commuter explains why some buses travel slowly on clear roads & stop at bus stops for a long while

Commuter says buses travel slowly on clear roads and stop at bus stops longer due to ‘on-time arrival’ (OTA)

If you’ve ever found yourself on a bus moving slowly along an empty road or waiting at bus stops for what feels like forever, you’re not alone.

A Singapore commuter recently took to TikTok to explain why this happens, and the reason may surprise fellow passengers.

Commuter explains why buses sometimes move slowly

In a video posted on Monday (20 April), TikTok user @sussy_bussy_moresus went about explaining the reasons behind some of these supposed “delays”.

The Original Poster (OP) began by describing a familiar scenario: a bus moving slowly despite clear roads, causing commuters to wonder if the driver is intentionally delaying the journey.

@sussy_bussy_moresus (i’m about to get cancelled by enthusiasts for this explanation but anyways) have you wondered why buses travel so slowly on empty roads sometimes? today, i explain the reason! to the otakus: i am aware that it’s a bit more complicated than this but remember i’m trying to keep the explanation as simple as possible for the layman to understand 🙂 pls don’t whack me😭 #fyp #tiktoksg #sgtransport #sgbuses #ontimearrival ♬ MINI VLOG. – ALOHI STYLE

“Trust me, they’re not trying to deliberately hold you back,” the OP said.

According to the video, each bus service is monitored by an Operations Control Centre (OCC), which is usually located within the depot.

OCC signallers in charge of a particular bus service are able to track the real-time location of every bus on the route.

Buses may get ahead of schedule

Ideally, bus captains are expected to follow a timetable closely so buses remain evenly spaced out.

However, because potential traffic conditions are factored in, buses can sometimes get ahead of schedule when roads are clear.