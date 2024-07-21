‘All the feels, none of the hair’: Balding busker in China sings Jay Chou songs expertly

Busker in China takes on songs by male singers including Jay Chou, David Tao & Wang Lee Hom

While the streets of China are filled with sweet-voiced buskers who look just as sweet, one street performer has bucked the trend with a more average appearance.

The 29-year-old singer, who goes by ‘长沙达文西’ (Changsha Da Wen Xi), has amassed over 189,000 followers on Douyin despite being follically challenged and usually dressed in unflattering jackets and lumpy sweaters.

Perhaps that’s because he sounds a little like Mandopop star Jay Chou.

Busker in China sings Jay Chou songs with ease

Many of the bespectacled busker’s videos see him on the streets of Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, competently crooning Jay Chou hits like “我不配” (I’m Not Worthy).

Netizens marvelled at his mastery of Jay Chou’s notoriously difficult songs, scaling the tonal heights and nailing his inflections with ease.

Some also felt he sounded exactly like the original.

However, Jay Chou isn’t the only singer he matches up to — in his videos, he also expertly channels male singers like David Tao, Wang Lee Hom, Jeff Chang and even Singaporean JJ Lin.

No ditty is too difficult for him, it seems — in one video, he even took on both parts of “千里之外” (Faraway), a duet between Jay Chou and Fei Yu-ching, a Taiwanese veteran singer famed for his bright, full tenor timbre.

Netizens make jokes about him

While Chinese netizens have raved over his voice, it hasn’t kept them from making quips about his looks, especially the lack of a crowning glory.

For example, a Sichuan resident said his singing sounded good when one’s eyes were closed, but when one’s eyes were opened — they would have to close them again.

A netizen from Liaoning even described his singing as, “all the feels, none of the hair”.

A Hubei commentator joked, “God gave him a good voice, but removed a bunch of hair before leaving.”

However, a supportive netizen from Jiangsu didn’t seem to mind, opining that the moment he opened his mouth, he seemed to have more hair.

To see whether you share the same feelings, check out his Douyin page here.

