JJ Lin lookalike in China goes viral for uncanny resemblance and identical singing style 

JJ Lin lookalike ‘南宁分杰’ performs on streets of Guangxi Province

A street performer in China has recently gone viral, not just because of his talents, but also due to his incredible resemblance to homegrown artist JJ Lin.

The singer, who goes by ‘南宁分杰’ (Nanning Fen Jie), has amassed over 110,000 followers on Douyin through his street performances and gigs.

Not much is known about the artist though, apart from what’s mentioned in his Douyin profile — he loves his wife and loves singing.

Many of the singer’s videos involve him performing renditions of JJ Lin’s songs on the streets of Nanning in Guangxi Province.

Looks aside, the doppelganger also has a light tenor voice and an impressive vocal range — something that JJ Lin is renowned for.

Performs at weddings and pubs too

Apart from street performances, the artist also shared videos of himself performing gigs at various locations.

The artist was seen performing JJ Lin’s iconic ballads at several wedding ceremonies.

Another video of him performing JJ Lin’s 可惜没有我 (If Only) at what appears to be a pub garnered over 26,000 likes.

JJ Lin lookalike attends real JJ Lin’s concert

Back in May, the JJ Lin lookalike even shared footage of himself attending the real JJ Lin’s concert in Shenzhen.

As the doppelganger sings along with JJ Lin, it becomes incredibly challenging to tell whose voice we are listening to.

If you’d like to check out more from the JJ Lin lookalike, check out his Douyin page here.

Featured image adapted from 南宁分杰 on Douyin and Douyin.