Blackpink’s Lisa lookalike seen selling fried chicken in Thailand, says she’s interested in showbiz

Lisa lookalike sells fried chicken in Thailand

Following the viral Keanu Reeves lookalike who was seen doing odd jobs in Thailand, another celebrity lookalike has emerged.

A fried chicken vendor in Samut Prakan garnered attention for resembling Lisa, the Thai member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink.

Bangkok Post identified her as 17-year-old Kulthida, also known as Yeehwa.

Teen goes viral for looking like Blackpink’s Lisa

The Lisa lookalike was spotted selling fried chicken at Wat Asokaram market in Samut Prakan.

As it turns out, she had been helping her mother at the food stall.

Photos and videos taken of her towards the end of June quickly went viral, with one video posted by @kingstreetfood5 amassing 1 million views.

As a result, Yeehwa has been featured by several news outlets and content creators in Thailand.

A famous Thai makeup stylist and cosmetics brand owner even gave her a makeover — “transforming” her to look like Lisa in her most recent music video “Rockstar”.

Lisa lookalike wants to enter showbiz

Bangkok Post went to Wat Asokaram market to speak with the teenager, but her mother informed them that she had recently returned to Phichit, where she attends school.

According to her mother, Yeehwa only visits Samut Prakan during school breaks.

When contacted through video call, Yeehwa was shy and a little embarrassed by her sudden popularity.

However, she also told Bangkok Post that she was interested in the entertainment field.

“I’m happy and excited to resemble an admired singer like Lisa,” the teen said.

Also read: Keanu Reeves look-alike goes viral in Thailand, does odd jobs like dish washing and selling street food

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from KiNG Street Food on Facebook.