Lisa from Blackpink pays shop owners on Yaowarat Road to shut down early for filming

Yaowarat Road, often referred to as Bangkok’s Chinatown, is renowned for its vibrant street food scene and bustling atmosphere.

Recently, it also became one of the backdrops for Thai K-pop idol and Blackpink member Lisa’s new music video, ‘Rockstar’.

The song and its music video are set to be released on Friday (28 June) at 8am Singapore time.

Bangkok spots featured in Lisa’s MV

On Wednesday (26 June), Lisa’s management company, LLOUD, released a teaser for the ‘Rockstar’ music video.

The 10-second clip features several locations in Bangkok.

In addition to Yaowarat Road, fans managed to identify other locations, such as the abandoned New World shopping mall.

The Phra Nakhon District Office reportedly has plans to turn the mall into a tourist attraction.

A month’s worth of salary for shop owners to close early

Despite Yaowarat Road’s reputation for being busy and crowded, Lisa and her team managed to shut it down completely for the shoot.

According to Pop Base on X, they achieved this by paying each shop owner 20,000 baht (S$740).

While some critics argued that the amount was “barely any money”, fans defended Lisa.

They pointed out that the payment was significant given that the closure was only from 2am to 5am — a period when shops would typically be closed — for three days.

To further put the amount into perspective, the daily minimum wage in Thailand is set to increase to 400 baht (S$15) from October this year.

