Man Sings & Dances To ‘Little Mermaid’ Song At Butter Studio Bugis, Likely For Free Cupcake

Man Enthusiastically Sings & Dances At Butter Studio Bugis

Singaporeans are known to go to great lengths to get freebies, often standing in long lines or completing challenging tasks.

But not everyone may be willing to show off their dance moves in public — maybe except for one man at the Butter Studio outlet at Bugis Junction. The very enthusiastic individual was recently spotted singing and dancing to ‘Under The Sea’, a song from the Disney movie ‘The Little Mermaid’.

As he bounced side to side and waved his arms wildly, the staff behind the counter held a phone up, seemingly to record him. Though she had a mask on, it was evident that she was laughing, amused by the scene.

Man gamely sings & dances at Butter Studio Bugis

On Tuesday (27 June), a Redditor took to the Singapore Raw Reddit forum to share footage of the man showing off his dance moves.

While the coast around him appeared relatively clear, the man in a white t-shirt and khaki shorts began dancing enthusiastically outside a Butter Studio outlet.

The surroundings suggest that the incident happened at the bakery’s outlet at Bugis Junction.

While hopping around wildly, the man sang ‘Under The Sea’ from the ‘Little Mermaid’ movie in a gruff voice, perhaps to imitate Sebastian the crab.

The entire time, a staff member behind the counter filmed his performance on a phone.

Likely performed to get a free cupcake

Although the OP described the sight as a sign that “people are going crazy these days”, there might actually be a logical explanation for the man’s actions.

Last Friday (23 June), Butter Studio posted about a special challenge to mark the end of the June school holidays.

According to the post, customers who sing and dance to any song from ‘The Little Mermaid’ will get a complimentary cupcake.

Alternatively, they may dress up as one of the characters from the classic Disney movie.

Butter Studio also urged daring customers to “go all out and impress” for a chance to get a box of 12 cupcakes inspired by Mickey Mouse.

If you’d like to try your luck, Butter Studio has several outlets across Singapore, including the following:

Bakery Cafe — 147 Jalan Besar, Singapore 208865

Takashimaya B2 Food Hall — 391 Orchard Road, #B208-4A Takashimaya Shopping Centre

Tampines Mall — 4 Tampines Central 5, #B1-K8 Tampines Mall, Singapore 529510

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if the man got the free cupcake he was probably anticipating. But for all the effort he put in, we sure hope he did.

Have fun & don’t worry about what others may think

Not sure about you, but we think the man’s enthusiasm more than qualifies him for the bonus prize.

After all, not everyone may go to such lengths to get their hands on one free cupcake or even a dozen.

Those contemplating trying too can probably learn from him, to let loose once in a while and not worry about what others may think.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.