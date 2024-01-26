1 Man Dead In Cameron Highlands Landslide, 4 Others Believed To Be Buried Alive

1 Man Dead & 4 Others Missing In Cameron Highlands Landslide

A man lost his life as a result of a landslide at Cameron Highlands, Malaysia on Friday (26 Jan).

Four others are also feared to have been buried alive.

The individuals are all Myanmar nationals though their identities have yet to be confirmed.

Search operations for the missing victims are currently underway.

Landslide at Cameron Highlands reportedly claims five victims

The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 2.51am on Friday (26 Jan) about a landslide at Batu 54, Blue Valley, Cameron Highlands.

One man died as a result of the landslide. The rescue team found his body at about 6.27am.

Assistant director (operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said in a statement that three adult men and one adult woman are still buried.

“However, their identities have yet to be ascertained,” he said.

Search continues for four individuals

Ismail said that the nine firemen who responded to the emergency had to walk three kilometres to the landslide location.

Though they found the body of one victim, four others remain missing in the debris.

Meanwhile, it is confirmed that the five victims in the landslide are Myanmar nationals, according to the District Disaster Management Committee.

The search for the missing individuals is ongoing.

