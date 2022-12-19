M’sian Family Passes Away In Genting Landslide, Heartbroken Grandmother Bids Farewell To Them

Grandmother Appealed For Info On Malaysian Family After News Broke About Genting Landslide

Some four days after a fatal landslide at a Genting Highlands campsite, rescuers are unfortunately still searching for missing people.

So far, 24 people have been found dead, and their identities confirmed.

Tragically, the death toll includes a family with two young children.

The heartbroken grandmother of the little ones bid them farewell on Facebook, days after frantically searching for information on their whereabouts.

Woman appeals for info on daughter over Facebook

News broke about a landslide hitting the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor on Friday (16 Dec) morning.

That morning, a worried lady named Beh Su Lee appealed for information on Facebook.

She said her daughter was staying at a campsite in the area and wanted to know how many such campsites there were in Batang Kali.

Ominously, she had not been able to contact her daughter since news of the landslide broke, and it had made her very anxious.

Bodies of family retrieved from Genting landslide

Sadly, Ms Beh revealed the next day (17 Dec) that her son-in-law had been confirmed as one of the victims.

However, her daughter and two grandchildren had not been found yet.

Just hours later, though, Ms Beh updated that her daughter and grandson’s bodies had also been retrieved, leaving her granddaughter yet to be found.

On Sunday (18 Dec) morning, Ms Beh posted again, indicating that she was feeling heartbroken.

That’s because she’d received confirmation that all four members of her daughter’s family had passed away due to the landslide.

She thanked people for their concern, and bid her loved ones farewell in a tear-jerking tribute, saying,

Mummy wishes you a happy family reunion, have a good journey to the afterlife, mummy loves you all.

Ms Beh’s most recent post on Sunday night shared details of the family’s joint wake in Sungai Besi.

Namelist of fatalities shared

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) shared a list of the 24 deceased confirmed so far.

That comprised her Ms Beh’s daughter Gain Choo Yin, 35, son-in-law Wong Kim Yap, 34, granddaughter Wong Hao Yee, six, and grandson Wong Zi Hang, one.

Zi Hang, who is one year old, is the youngest of all the victims so far, and one of nine children on the fatality list.

More than 80% of area searched already

The search for nine more missing people resumed on Monday (19 Dec) morning, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Operations had to be halted the day before due to heavy rain.

Search and rescue officials said that more than 80% of the collapsed area had been searched already, and the safety of rescue workers should also be considered as the soft ground and rainy weather complicated the operation.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Ms Beh and the loved ones of all the victims.

Featured image adapted from China Press and Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Negeri Selangor on Facebook.