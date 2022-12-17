Genting Highlands Landslide Death Toll Rises To 24, Deceased Mum & Daughter Found In Embrace

Genting Highlands Lanslide Death Toll Rises To 24 Including Mum & Daughter

As we enter the second day of the disaster relief operation at Genting Highlands, the death toll has unfortunately risen to 24.

Among the deceased were a mother and her daughter who rescuers found in an embrace under the rubble near a riverbank.

Their bodies were the 17th and 18th casualties since the operation began.

Nine reportedly remain missing, out of the estimated number of people authorities believe may have been affected.

9 people still missing on 2nd day of rescue operation

According to Malaysia’s Disaster Management Agency, the death toll from the landslide increased to 24 as of 5pm today (17 Dec).

The deceased comprise four men, 13 women, five young boys and two young girls.

Nine people remain missing, as search and rescue efforts continue.

Quoting Selangor State’s Fire & Rescue Director Noor Azlan, 8world News reported that their chances of survival are slim.

Due to the lack of oxygen in the soil, the pressure of the soil on the body may make it difficult for anyone to continue breathing.

He, however, offered some consolation that there could nonetheless still be survivors.

Mum & daughter among Genting Highlands landslide victims

Most heartbreaking perhaps was the discovery of a mother and daughter pair whom rescuers found dead together.

Berita Harian reported that rescuers managed to find their bodies under some rubble near the riverbank at 4.40pm.

The young girl, believed to be around just three years old, was found in her mother’s arms.

The authorities believed that the pair were camping in the areas adjacent to the landslide.

Illegal campsite operator to make statement

Thus far, the Disaster Management Agency has apparently identified six of the victims who lost their lives.

Postmortem and identification of the others through fingerprinting are still ongoing.

In light of the discovery that the campsite had been running illegally, the police have called upon the operator to provide a statement.

8world News stated that they would not hesitate to take legal action against the operator.

More details from the statement will likely be available later today, following investigations.

This is developing news. We’ll update the article once more information is available.

