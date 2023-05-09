3 S’poreans Killed In Camper Van Crash In New Zealand, Vehicle Burst Into Flames

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Camper Van Crash In New Zealand On 17 Apr Kills 3 Singaporeans

New Zealand police revealed that three Singaporeans died in a camper van crash in the country on 17 Apr.

The vehicle had hit a barrier at the intersection of a road at a highway before bursting into flames.

Authorities have referred the victims’ deaths to a coroner.

3 Singaporeans who died in New Zealand camper van crash were aged 21 to 24

According to the New Zealand Herald, the Singaporean victims were Sherwin Chong Shi Yun, Xinyue Yang, both 21, and Jia Jun Vincent Lim, 24.

Around 1am on 17 Apr, emergency services received a call from the crash site on Te Moana Road, near the town of Geraldine.

The rental van had hit a barrier at the road’s intersection at State Highway 79. It then burst into flames.

One of the occupants in the car called emergency services after the accident occurred, the New Zealand Herald confirmed.

Described as one of the most traumatic events in recent times

Eleven volunteer firefighters responded to the crash and met the evening after for a debrief on the incident.

They were each offered individual counselling through Fire and Emergency NZ.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald the week before, Geraldine Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Graeme Mould described it as “one of the most severe” operations he had responded to.

“It was a traumatic event. None of us had been to anything that major in recent times,” he said.

This is not the first time a camper van crash in New Zealand has killed Singaporeans.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that in May 2017, a Singaporean couple died after the camper van they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on a highway.

Both died on the spot, with a coroner’s report stating that the driver, one of the couple, might have been tired.

Featured image adapted from the New Zealand Herald.