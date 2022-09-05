Canada Stabbing Spree Leaves 10 Dead & At Least 15 Injured, Police Searching For Suspects

Canada Police On Hunt For 2 Suspects In Stabbing Spree That Left 10 Dead & 15 Injured

Authorities in Canada are now searching for two suspects in connection with a stabbing spree in an indigenous community.

The attacks left 10 dead and wounded at least 15 people in the central province of Saskatchewan.

After fleeing the scene, the suspects were later spotted in a city over 300km away.

Spanning 13 locations, the incident has become one of the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history.

AP News reports that the stabbing spree took place across multiple locations on Sunday (4 Sep) in Saskatchewan, central Canada.

The shocking rampage left 10 dead and at least 15 more injured.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) later named the two suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30.

Update #5 for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: #RCMPSK received a report the suspects may traveling in the Arcola Ave area around 11:45 a.m. in Regina, SK in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK license 119 MPI. pic.twitter.com/dYlVTmP1CL — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 4, 2022

They also provided photos and descriptions of the two men but no further details on their motive or the victims, Reuters reports.

Speaking at a news conference, RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore said they believe the suspects may have targeted some of the victims and randomly attacked others.

Besides the 15 wounded, there may also be more victims who conveyed themselves to various hospitals, she added.

BBC reports that the attacks occurred in 13 locations across the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon.

Blackmore said the suspects may be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue SUV, although it’s unclear if they have since changed vehicles.

The pair was last spotted in the city of Regina, about 335km south of where the stabbings occurred.

Police issue dangerous persons alert

According to Reuters, the first reports of the assaults came in at 5.40am in Canada on 4 Sep. Police issued a province-wide dangerous persons alert within three hours.

Soon after, Saskatchewan’s neighbouring provinces Alberta and Manitoba issued similar alerts as well.

Bulletins by local authorities call on the public to report any suspicious persons and take precautions including sheltering in place.

They also urged residents to refrain from picking up hitchhikers or approaching these suspicious individuals.

“Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence,” said one advisory.

After midday, police issued an alert announcing that the suspects may be in Regina, which already had a large police presence due to a football game.

However, Blackmore noted that there was little information as to where the suspects might be heading to.

“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” she said, labelling the stabbing spree as one of, if not the largest attack in recent history in the province.

Canadian Prime Minister addresses attacks

Reuters reports that James Smith Cree Nation’s elected elders have declared a state of emergency and set up two emergency operations centres in response to the attacks.

The indigenous community has a population of about 3,400 people who mostly farm, hunt, and fish. The village of Weldon has a population of 200.

Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau revealed that the government is in direct contact with the James Smith Cree Nation leadership, declaring that they are ready to help in any way they can.

The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 4, 2022

Mr Trudeau also released a statement saying,

As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan. We also wish a full and quick recovery to those injured.

He thanked the first responders for their hard work and asked those with information or tips to contact the police immediately.

“Those responsible for today’s abhorrent attacks must be fully brought to justice,” he said. “To James Smith Cree Nation and the people of Saskatchewan: You are in our thoughts. We are here to support you during this difficult time.”

