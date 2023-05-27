‘Cannabis Leaf’ Pattern Seen On Woodleigh HDB Block, They’re Reportedly Maple Leaves

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pattern On Sunblock Panels Of Woodleigh HDB Block Looks Like Cannabis Leaf, Residents Unconcerned

Needless to say, cannabis is not allowed in Singapore, with severe penalties for consumption, possession and trafficking.

That’s why some residents may have been surprised to see a pattern on a new HDB block in Woodleigh that looked like the leaves of the plant.

However, the design is reportedly composed of maple leaves, not drugs.

Block located in Woodleigh Glen

The questionable pattern had been spotted by netizens on Reddit since last year, according to more than one post on the platform.

Netizens identified the block’s location as Woodleigh Glen, a cluster of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats along Woodleigh Link.

From the photos shared, the “cannabis leaf” pattern appears to be limited to the yellow or grey-coloured sunblock panels lining the corridors of the block.

Netizens describe pattern as ‘kangkong’

Instead of using the taboo word “cannabis”, many netizens described the pattern as “kangkong” instead.

This is an obvious reference to the Singaporean woman who mistakenly consumed cannabis while on holiday in Thailand, thinking it was kangkong.

Another netizen quipped that the pattern was meant to make the people living in the lower floors feel “high”.

One comment, however, claimed that the leaf depicted was supposed to be that of the Japanese maple.

The difference is that while cannabis leaves connect directly to their stem, maple leaves fuse together first before reaching the stem.

Woodleigh ‘cannabis leaf’ pattern actually maple leaves

This is apparently correct, according to a report by Lianhe Zaobao.

Signs have reportedly been set up in the estate, explaining the history of the Woodleigh District and the design elements of the blocks there.

They described the pattern on the sunblock panels as “overlapping maple leaves”.

These are to remember the Alkaff Lake Gardens, which used to be at the location.

Residents unconcerned over pattern

Residents interviewed, however, didn’t seem to be too concerned that the pattern looked like cannabis.

40-year-old housewife Yang Yizhi (transliterated from Mandarin) told Zaobao that it would be inappropriate if the pattern was indeed of cannabis.

However, she didn’t actually pay much attention to them.

She also noted that the authorities painted some of the leaves orange and red a few weeks ago, so that they looked more like maple leaves.

31-year-old product manager Lin Wenjie (transliterated from Mandarin) said it’s more important that residents live comfortably than the decor on the outside of the blocks.

Strangely enough, this wasn’t the case in Tampines when residents of a BTO estate there complained of “eerie” red walls.

Perhaps the leaf pattern in Woodleigh, much like the leaves they resemble, has had the curious side effect of making residents there more chill than normal?

Featured image adapted from u/pixdam on Reddit and u/daixhara on Reddit.