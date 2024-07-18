Car hit by board that flew off truck along Seletar West Link, driver appeals for information

Board flies off truck and hits car along Seletar West Link, damaging vehicle

On Wednesday (17 July), private-hire driver Adrian Tan took to Facebook to share about an incident he had suffered involving a board flying off a truck.

While ferrying a passenger to her destination, an object that resembled a board flew off the back of the truck along Seletar West Link, hurtling towards him.

Fortunately, the 56-year-old was able to swerve and avoid hitting the board head-on in time, with the projectile scratching the side of his car.

Board flies off truck and hits car in Seletar

Speaking to MS News, Tan shared that he had picked up a passenger via the ride-hailing platform Ryde and was ferrying her from Conrad Hotel to Yishun.

The incident occurred as they passed through Seletar West Link at about 11.35pm. The board had flown off likely as a result of the driver not securing it properly.

Tan reacted immediately to prevent it from hitting his windscreen, keeping approaching vehicles in his view while swerving to his right. He then heard the board slam into the left side of his car.

His passenger, who was sitting at the left side of the back of the car, saw the board when it made its impact and yelped in shock.

Tan eventually stopped to inspect the damage and make sure his passenger was safe.

“Everything happened in a split second,” he said. “It never came across my mind to give chase or horn at the pickup.”

Tan added that due to his concern for his passenger, he never thought of chasing down the truck.

Car suffered scratches along left side and rearview mirror

Tan also shared footage of the damages his car had suffered in the incident with MS News.

One such video revealed that the vehicle had clearly sustained significant scratches along its side and on its rearview mirror.

He sent footage of the damages to his rental company immediately, upon which they advised him to report to their office to retrieve footage of the incident.

Unfortunately, the footage did not show the license plate of the vehicle, making it unidentifiable for Tan.

To make matters worse, the price of repairs would be S$500 to S$600, costing him two to three days of income he would earn as a PHV driver.

“I took to social media in the hope that some driver might have seen me at the side road and maybe saw the board,” Tan shared. “Without any information, I wouldn’t be able to claim for insurance.”

He hasn’t been able to find the vehicle as of yet and has had to resort to driving the damaged vehicle while picking up passengers.

Should you have any information regarding this incident, reach out to Mr Tan on Facebook.

