Woman dies after accident involving car & bus along Punggol Road, vape pods found in car

Two people sent to hospital after accident involving car & bus along Punggol Road

A woman has died after an accident involving a car and a bus along Punggol Road.

The crash took place on Tuesday (13 May) afternoon when a silver car rear-ended a Go-Ahead bus, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Car badly damaged after collision with bus in Punggol

70-year-old taxi driver Mr Li (transliterated from Mandarin) alerted the paper that a serious accident had taken place near the junction of Punggol Road and Sengkang East Way, with one woman injured.

Reporters who arrived at the scene at 4pm observed that the car was badly damaged, with its hood twisted and folded up and its windscreen shattered.

The airbags had been deployed, with bloodstains seen on the airbag in front of the driver’s seat.

The left rear section of the bus was also damaged, with a lot of debris left on the road.

The police were at the scene conducting investigations and collecting evidence.

Woman passenger injured in accident, sent to hospital

Many witnesses also noted that a woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car was seriously injured in the crash.

After the accident, she had lain on the road motionless, while the male driver sat on the roadside to rest, said a 43-year-old eyewitness surnamed Cai (transliterated from Mandarin).

The man did not seem to care much for his injured female companion as he did not look at her at all, instead smoking amid the oil-splattered road, Mr Cai alleged.

When paramedics arrived, they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the woman.

She was then taken away by an ambulance.

Female car passenger dies after accident with bus in Punggol

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at about 2.50pm on 13 May.

It took place along Punggol Road, it added.

One person was sent to Sengkang General Hospital, and another person was sent to Changi General Hospital.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said a 30-year-old male driver was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state, while his 28-year-old female passenger was conveyed to the hospital unconscious.

The woman subsequently passed away in hospital.

Witness says he saw driver allegedly call man to remove black bag

Additionally, Mr Cai saw the male driver take out his phone to call someone, and a middle-aged man arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later.

The man allegedly attempted to remove a black bag from the scene on the driver’s instructions, but was stopped by a police officer.

Their actions were described as “suspicious”, the witness said.

He also saw items that looked like unopened e-vaporiser pods, or vape pods, falling out of the car, he added.

Vape pods found in the car

SPF have confirmed that vape pods were found in the car.

The offence related to e-vaporisers will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to public transport operator Go-Ahead Singapore for more information.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.