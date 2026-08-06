Car wrecked after driver crashes into 6 cattle in China, police say owner responsible for negligence

Driver crashes into six cattle, damaging his car and killing all cows

A driver in Guangdong, China, escaped without injuries after his car crashed into a herd of cattle on a highway, killing six cows and severely damaging the vehicle.

Accident occurred due to poor visibility and wet road conditions

The accident occurred around 3am on Thursday (30 July) in Jiangcheng District, Yangjiang, along a highway from Hailing Island towards downtown Yangjiang near National Highway G234.

According to local traffic police, the white sedan lost control after encountering the herd on a rainy night with poor visibility and wet road conditions.

Six cattle died following crash

Dashcam and on-site footage showed the car’s front end was badly damaged after the collision.

The hood was heavily buckled, twisted, and cracked, while the front bumper and headlights were completely shattered and dislodged.

Engine bay components were exposed, and the front license plate mount was deformed.

Airbags were deployed as a result of the crash and one cow was seen trapped on top of the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said five cattle died immediately after the crash, while another injured cow later died at around 10am the following day.

Driver unable to avoid animals in time

The driver told the media that his headlights had become dim, and he was unable to swerve when the cattle suddenly appeared.

He added that another vehicle was travelling beside him at the time, leaving him with little room to avoid a collision.

Despite the severity of the crash, the driver walked away without injuries.

Cattle owner to be held responsible as grazing cattle near highway is illegal

A staff member from the Yangjiang Public Security Bureau’s Traffic Police Detachment confirmed that officers had located the cattle owner.

Traffic police said the owner could be held responsible as grazing cattle on or near highways is prohibited and livestock owners are required to supervise their animals.

Authorities said they contacted the owner on the day of the accident to discuss settlement arrangements.

The case remains under investigation.

Also read: Baby dies after car crashes into cows in M’sia, family was heading to buy milk



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Featured image adapted from The Cover and Dahe Daily via QQ.com.