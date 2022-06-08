Car Drives Into Crowd Of People In Berlin, 1 Killed & 30 Others Injured

It is unknown whether the incident was an accident or deliberate.

Car Drives Into Crowd Before Smashing Into Shop In Berlin, Germany

Recently, a staggering number of distressing and downright dreadful incidents have been dominating headlines.

Another tragedy occurred, this time in western Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday (8 Jun), when a car drove into a crowd of people.

Source: John Barrowman MBE on Twitter

As a result, one person was killed and another 30 suffered injuries.

At the time of writing, Berlin police clarified that they are unsure if the act was an accident or deliberate.

Driver behind car incident detained by police

According to AP News, the Berlin fire department was alerted to the scene at around 10.30am local time.

The incident took place next to the war-ravaged Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church — one of the city’s most famous landmarks.

Source: @AdamConlon15 on Twitter

Sky News reports that local police have detained a man believed to be the driver of the vehicle.

He reportedly drove a small Renault car and attempted to escape from the scene before police intervention.

Car driver drove erratically up & down kerbs

According to multiple news reports, the driver drove erratically around the street, and went up and down kerbs before driving into a person on the street, killing them.

He drove around some more without stopping, and rammed his vehicle through the café area and then into a storefront window.

Actor John Barrowman, who happened to be in the area, described the incident as “pretty horrific”.

He also shared a video that showed a helicopter hovering over the site.

Source: John Barrrowman MBE on Twitter

Yahoo News reports that the incident occurred near the same site where an extremist hijacked a truck and drove it through a crowd at a Christmas market in 2016.

Twelve people lost their lives.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates.

