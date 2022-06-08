Car Drives Into Crowd Of People In Berlin, 1 Killed & 30 Others Injured

Car Drives Into Crowd Before Smashing Into Shop In Berlin, Germany

Another tragedy occurred, this time in western Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday (8 Jun), when a car drove into a crowd of people.

As a result, one person was killed and another 30 suffered injuries.

At the time of writing, Berlin police clarified that they are unsure if the act was an accident or deliberate.

Driver behind car incident detained by police

According to AP News, the Berlin fire department was alerted to the scene at around 10.30am local time.

The incident took place next to the war-ravaged Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church — one of the city’s most famous landmarks.

Sky News reports that local police have detained a man believed to be the driver of the vehicle.

He reportedly drove a small Renault car and attempted to escape from the scene before police intervention.

Car driver drove erratically up & down kerbs

According to multiple news reports, the driver drove erratically around the street, and went up and down kerbs before driving into a person on the street, killing them.

He drove around some more without stopping, and rammed his vehicle through the café area and then into a storefront window.

Actor John Barrowman, who happened to be in the area, described the incident as “pretty horrific”.

We think we have witnessed a terrorist attack here in Berlin we’re not sure there’s a lot of people dead bodies all over the place we’ve seen a car that came down the road and ended up in a storefront covering three city blocks it’s pretty horrific. #berlin pic.twitter.com/Xp1bkZBGt0 — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) June 8, 2022

He also shared a video that showed a helicopter hovering over the site.

Yahoo News reports that the incident occurred near the same site where an extremist hijacked a truck and drove it through a crowd at a Christmas market in 2016.

Twelve people lost their lives.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates.

