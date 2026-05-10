Driver in M’sia dents parked car door, leaves S$32 cash & apology note before driving away

Hit-and-run driver leaves RM100 bill and apology note after denting another car’s door

A car owner in Malaysia was left both frustrated and amused after discovering a dent on his vehicle, alongside a handwritten apology note and RM100 (S$32) in cash.

The incident was shared by user @putra.hadiii1 on Threads, where photos showed a white sedan with a long horizontal dent across the driver’s side door.

Driver leaves apology note after damaging car

Upset by the incident, the owner captioned the now-deleted post: “You hit someone’s car and only give RM100? It makes my blood boil just looking at it.”

What drew even more attention online was the handwritten note tucked into the car’s door handle.

In the note, the person responsible apologised and explained that she did not have more money with her at the time.

“I am very, very sorry. I am an 18-year-old girl, and I don’t have much driving experience,” the note read.

“This RM100 is all I have on me right now.”

Netizens say repairs will cost far more than RM100

The post quickly went viral, with many netizens pointing out that the repair costs would likely be far higher than the amount left behind.

One commenter estimated that repairing and repainting the damaged panels could cost several hundred ringgit.

Others, however, felt the young driver at least showed responsibility by leaving behind cash and an apology instead of driving away silently.

One user added that they would have been even angrier if the driver had failed to leave a contact number.

Owner jokes about using ‘Minyak Gamat’ to fix dent

Despite his frustration, the owner later responded with humour.

The owner eventually resorted to self-deprecating humour, joking that the RM100 might only be enough to buy “Minyak Gamat”, traditional medicated oil, to rub on his car’s wounds.

He quipped sarcastically: “Never mind, I’ll just rub a bit of ‘Minyak Gamat’ on it; maybe it will heal itself.”

Also read: Temple caretaker allegedly rips RM10 banknote in half to give RM5 change for joss paper

