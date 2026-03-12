Temple caretaker allegedly rips RM10 banknote in half to give RM5 change for joss paper

Temple caretaker rips banknote to give guest change for joss paper

Having large banknotes can be a hassle when making purchases, as vendors may not always have change.

However, in Malaysia, a temple caretaker solved this problem in an unusual manner, when he allegedly ripped a banknote in half to give a visitor the balance owed.

The disgruntled visitor took to Facebook on Sunday (8 Mar) to complain about the incident.

Caretaker sells ‘expensive’ joss paper

The anonymous original poster (OP) described the male caretaker of the Datuk Gong temple in Genting Highlands as “outrageous”.

He said he took a packet of joss paper from the caretaker for him to offer.

When he opened the packet, the caretaker suddenly said the OP owed him RM15 (S$4.84).

“I said, ‘Is this packet of joss paper expensive?! And I’ve already put the money in the donation box, doesn’t that count?’,” the OP recounted.

However, the caretaker allegedly said the offerings the OP took were his own.

Caretaker allegedly rips RM10 banknote to provide change

The OP ended up conceding and giving the caretaker an RM20 (S$6.46) banknote as payment.

However, the caretaker said he didn’t have change and showed him that he only had RM50 (S$16.14) and RM10 (S$3.23) bills.

The OP was shocked when, knowing he wanted his change, the caretaker allegedly ripped one of his RM10 banknotes in half, keeping one half and giving the OP the other.

The OP then asked netizens if the caretaker had done something illegal, so he can file a complaint against him.

Netizens have urged the visitor to report the case to the police, considering that the banknote had been damaged beyond repair.

According to the Bank Negara of Malaysia (BNM), banknotes that have been torn in half should be sent to BNM for assessment.

The value may then be reimbursed to the customer’s account.

Featured image adapted from 云顶大小事 on Facebook.