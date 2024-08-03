Car in M’sia speeds & drags motorcycle on the road after collision, police investigating

Car drags motorcycle after accident in Malaysia

On 1 Aug, a 50-year-old car driver accidentally reversed into a motorcycle on a road in Rawang, Selangor, Malaysia.

According to the Malaysian news outlet Oriental Daily, the driver then sped away fearing retaliation from a group of motorcyclists who had gathered to inspect the situation.

A viral 18-second video posted by X user @update11111 shows what had transpired.

In the clip, a black Honda CRV car can be seen speeding and dragging a motorcycle on what appears to be a highway.

The car is also missing one of its front tyres.

Despite the shower of sparks from the friction, the driver showed no sign of stopping the vehicle.

Gombak District Police Chief Nor Arifin said in a statement that the incident occurred at around 1.20am on Thursday (1 August) en route from Rawang to Batu Tiga.

Driver tries to escape after reversing into motorcycle

He added that several motorcyclists chased the driver on their vehicles until they reached the traffic light in front of a petrol station.

One of the motorcyclists placed his motorcycle directly in front of the car to prevent the driver from escaping further.

The police chief noted that no one was injured in the accident.

Authorities received a report from an 18-year-old witness at 2.30am on the day of the incident.

Further investigations are ongoing.

