Motorcycle Dragged For 4 Metres After Bukit Panjang Accident, Injured Couple Conveyed To Hospital

Motorcycle Dragged For 4 Metres After Accident Along Petir Road In Bukit Panjang

An engaged couple in their early 20s were en route to dinner when they met with a road accident in Bukit Panjang that landed both in the hospital.

After being rear-ended by a Mercedes car, the motorcycle they were on was reportedly dragged under the sedan for four metres.

Both the rider and the pillion sustained injuries and were conveyed to the hospital after the accident.

Motorcycle dragged for four metres after accident in Bukit Panjang

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident involving a motorcycle and Mercedes car happened at about 8pm on 17 Oct along Petir Road in Bukit Panjang.

Riding the motorcycle was an engaged couple, both of whom were in their early 20s.

Speaking to the Chinese newspaper, the 36-year-old stepfather of the fiancée shared that the car had rear-ended the motorcycle after the latter passed a hump, even though it had slowed down before that.

After falling over, the motorcycle was reportedly stuck under the car which dragged it for four metres along the road.

The female pillion reportedly video-called her stepfather immediately after the accident. A passer-by later took over the call and informed him that his stepdaughter had gotten into an accident.

Paramedics subsequently conveyed the couple to the hospital, with the fiancé unconscious, reports Shin Min Daily.

Doctors later found that the fiancé had fractured his limbs while his partner sustained a 7cm laceration to her leg. Both of them underwent surgery.

STOMP reports that a 38-year-old driver is currently assisting the police with investigations.

Family appeals for footage

The stepfather also uploaded footage showing the aftermath of the accident, showing a black motorcycle trapped under the front portion of a white car.

A crowd had seemingly gathered near the scene of the accident, with at least two ambulances parked nearby.

In another video clip, a traffic police officer appears to be administering a breathalyser test to a man in black.

The stepfather mentioned in the caption that he was appealing for footage of the accident. He also urged netizens to share his post in hopes that someone with useful information would step up and help.

In the meantime, we wish the rider and pillion a smooth recovery. May their family’s search for clarity about what happened bear fruit.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.