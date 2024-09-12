Car plunges 30m from flyover in M’sia, vehicle crushed but driver survives

Man miraculously survives 30m plunge as car falls from flyover

A 53-year-old man miraculously escaped death after his car skidded and fell approximately 30m from a flyover in Melaka, Malaysia.

According to Harian Metro, the incident occurred around 5am on Wednesday (11 Sept) on the Syed Abdul Aziz Bridge.

Melaka Tengah District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit, stated that initial investigations revealed the man was driving his Perodua Myvi from the city centre towards Limbongan when the accident took place.

It is believed the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, causing his car to veer off the road, crash into the barrier, and plunge off the bridge near a restaurant.

Photos of the scene show the car with a crushed roof, a shattered front windshield, and a severely damaged bumper, illustrating the impact of the fall.

Despite the severity of the crash, the man sustained only injuries to his body and right leg.

He was swiftly transported to Melaka Hospital for treatment.

Further investigations ongoing

Senior Fire Officer Abd Rahim Ismail from Melaka Tengah Fire and Rescue said the department received a call regarding the accident at 5.09am.

Eight firefighters, including three from the Emergency Medical Services Team, and a fire truck were dispatched to the scene.

They arrived by 5.16am and successfully freed the victim, who had been trapped inside the vehicle.

Police are continuing their investigation and are currently searching for any witnesses to the crash.

Featured image adapted from Free Malaysia Today and Harian Metro.