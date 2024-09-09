19-year-old drives car off 2nd floor of car park in M’sia, falls on parked vehicle below

Car plunges from 2nd floor of car park, crashes onto vehicle below

A 19-year-old driver has been hospitalised after his car plunged from the second floor of a parking structure in Malaysia.

According to Sinar Harian, the incident took place in the city of Seremban at around 11.45am on Sunday (8 Sept).

The young driver was at the Terminal 1 bus station car park when he accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.

Losing control of his vehicle, he crashed into a metal barrier at the edge of the car park and broke through it.

His car, a white Honda City, then plummeted to the ground below, flipping upside down mid-air before landing on the front of a black Proton Saga parked directly underneath.

Witnesses nearby reported hearing a loud crash when the vehicle hit the ground.

Fortunately, there was no one inside the Proton at the time of the accident.

Honda driver survives but sustains head injuries

Photos of the aftermath show the white Honda City overturned, with its wheels in the air.

The impact caused three of its doors to burst open, and the car suffered severe damage to both the front and roof.

China Press reported that the driver, a young Chinese man, survived but sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital for emergency treatment.

As for the black Proton Saga, it suffered significant damage to its front end but was otherwise spared from worse destruction.

The metal barrier that the Honda crashed through fell to the ground and ended up leaning vertically against a staircase.

Police have since cordoned off the area with tape, marking the gap left by the barrier’s destruction.

Many onlookers, including bus passengers at Terminal 1, expressed their relief that they were not standing in the vicinity when the Honda fell.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

