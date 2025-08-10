Car catches fire in Bidadari, residents detect strong smell of smoke

No injuries reported from car fire in Bidadari

On Sunday (10 Aug), a car caught fire next to an HDB block in Bidadari, causing a strong smell of smoke to be detected in the estate.

Images of the incident posted in the Woodleigh Hillside residents’ Telegram group showed the vehicle completely engulfed in flames.

Car stops at bus stop in Bidadari, emits thick smoke

At 12.42pm, a resident shared a video of a maroon car that had stopped at a bus stop along Bidadari Park Drive.

It was emitting thick white smoke, with a man believed to be its driver standing next to it.

Soon, the road was filled with thick smoke, resulting in low visibility for motorists.

2 men seen getting out before fire started

A resident who called 995 said that he saw two men getting out of the car and checking its undercarriage before the fire started.

Minutes later, the car was overcome by a raging fire.

The flames proceeded to consume the entire car carriage, blackening and burning it to a crisp.

Another resident who also called 995 said she thought it was a unit that caught fire.

SCDF arrives in minutes to put out car fire in Bidadari

In less than 10 minutes, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine arrived at the scene.

Firefighters were seen putting out the fire with a hose.

This succeeded in extinguishing the flames, though the car was almost completely destroyed by this time.

Meanwhile, the police had blocked off one direction of the road to traffic.

Residents complain of strong smoke smell

Amid the fire, residents in the vicinity said they could smell the smoke, with some advising neighbours to shut their windows.

However, a resident who closed her windows and turned on two air purifiers said her flat still smelled of smoke and asked neighbours for suggestions on getting rid of the smell.

Another resident of Block 213C, which is some distance away from the road, also said she detected a strong smell of smoke.

A lady was seen running over to the car, “looking quite distraught”, said a user in the Telegram channel.

No injuries reported

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 12.40pm on 10 Aug.

It involved a car along Bidadari Park Drive, and was extinguished with one Compressed Air Foam jet.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

Also read: Car catches fire along PIE, SBS Transit driver stops to lend fire extinguisher

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Woodleigh Hillside on Telegram.