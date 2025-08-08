Car catches fire along PIE, SBS Transit driver stops to lend fire extinguisher

Car catches fire along PIE on 6 Aug

A car caught fire along the eastbound Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday (6 Aug) morning.

A video of the incident was posted on TikTok, showing a man in blue speaking on the phone while pacing around the car as it spewed smoke.

A motorcyclist was later seen approaching the man and examining the situation. An ambulance arrived soon after.

Another dashcam footage posted on the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page showed the car’s front bonnet up in flames.

An ambulance and an SBS Transit bus were parked a few metres ahead of the burning vehicle.

SCDF investigating cause of fire

In response to MS News‘s response, a SCDF spokesperson confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at about 11.40am.

The fire involved the car’s engine compartment. Investigations about the cause of the fire are underway.

No injuries were reported.

In a separate response, SBS Transit spokesperson Mrs Grace Fu reviewed that the driver of the off-service bus had stopped to “lend a fire extinguisher”.

Also read: Lorry catches fire & explodes in Bishan carpark, no injuries reported

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.