Lorry catches fire & explodes in Bishan carpark, no injuries reported

Lorry catches fire & explodes in Bishan carpark at 3.10am

The nocturnal peace of an estate in Bishan was shattered in the wee hours of the morning when a lorry caught fire in a carpark.

The blaze even caused an explosion, which would have woken many residents from their slumber.

Police & firefighters seen responding to lorry fire in Bishan

A video of the incident was posted in Singapore Incidents on Facebook, with a caption saying that it was recorded at 3.10am.

A police officer on a motorcycle and a fire engine are seen responding to the fire, which at this point was evident by just an orange glow around the corner.

Explosion from lorry fire rocks Bishan carpark

Suddenly, a loud bang was heard, with the blast lighting up the entire area in a fiery shade of orange.

The sound shocked the resident recording the scene, who let out a gasp.

People milling about in the carpark, however, seemed unfazed.

SCDF puts out fire with water jet & hosereel

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at about 3am on Saturday (10 May).

The fire took place at Block 111 Bishan Street 12, and involved a lorry.

It was extinguished with a water jet and hosereel, with no injuries reported, SCDF added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Car caught fire in Boon Keng carpark a week before

Just about a week before, a car caught fire at a carpark near another Block 111 — along McNair Road in Boon Keng.

That fire on 1 May prompted the owner of a car next to that car to drive his car away, despite the police and SCDF loudly warning him to stay away for his safety.

While nobody was injured, an explosion erupted in the burning car shortly after.

