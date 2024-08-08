Car catches fire at multi-storey carpark in Yishun, engulfs entire floor in smoke

Car catches fire at multi-storey carpark in Yishun Street 31

In the early hours of Tuesday (6 Aug), a car caught fire in a carpark at Block 334 Yishun Street 31.

A video of the incident was uploaded to TikTok by user @yongz974 on the same day.

The video shows thick grey smoke billowing out of the carpark.

Upon closer inspection, fire can be seen inside the third level of the multi-storey carpark.

Cause of the fire believed to be a modified car

In response to MS News‘ queries, the OP of the video, Ms Yongz, said she had heard that the blaze started from a modified car which caught fire after it was not able to start due to engine issues.

Ms Yongz also added that she was alerted to the incident after she heard the sound of a ‘heavy engine’ revving up. As she lived near the carpark, she also noticed the thick grey smoke arising from the location of the fire.

She noted that the carpark did not have sprinklers, so when the car caught on fire, nothing could be done to control the extent of the fire until the firefighters arrived.

When speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), shared that they were alerted to the incident at around 6.40am.

SCDF arrived promptly at the scene and extinguished the fire using a water jet. There were also no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Featured image adapted from @yongz974 on TikTok.